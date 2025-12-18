MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The West may try to influence the 2026 elections to the State Duma, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the United Russia general council commission on international cooperation, according to the speech published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

He also said that the US had sent a strong signal to Europe criticizing the democracy "that is practiced in Europe."

TASS collected the main statements of the foreign Minister.

On possible elections in Ukraine

The statement by American leader Donald Trump about the need for presidential elections in Ukraine raises the question of how the West will "orchestrate" them: "Just a a reminder: the people have already elected you for a certain term, don’t overstay your welcome, it’s the people who should decide on this via election."

On democracy as it exists in Europe

The fact that the United States is no longer on board with democracy "as it is understood in Europe" is a "strong signal."

The statements by chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas that the EU will help Armenia in the same way "it did in Moldova" are a "confession": "A sincere confession, full confession."

The "directness" of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who called on the United States not to interfere in "European democracy" is striking, especially against the background of what is happening in Romania and Moldova.

On the threat of meddling in the elections to the State Duma

The West may try to influence the 2026 elections to the State Duma: "We should have no illusions, and we must be prepared for this. And, of course, we will be ready."

Russia is "the special target" of Western geopolitical "engineers" wanting to sway the electoral process.

The West used artificial intelligence against Russia in the presidential elections: "Since they're not so smart themselves, they probably have to rely on the achievements of modern technology in such matters."