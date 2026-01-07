US demands from Venezuela to severe economic ties with Iran, Cuba, China, Russia — TV

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. The US authorities demand that Venezuela should sever economic ties with Iran, China, Cuba and Russia as a condition for increasing oil production, ABC News television channel reported.

According to the US-based television broadcaster, Washington put forward several demands to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez.

Firstly, the Bolivarian Republic will have to "expel China, Russia, Iran, Cuba and sever economic ties" with these countries.

Secondly, Caracas is required to agree to "exclusive cooperation with the United States in the field of oil production," ABC News reported.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day that the interim Venezuelan authorities agreed to hand up to 50 million barrels of oil over to the United States.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse were captured and taken out of the country.

They were taken to the United States and held at a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.

Trump also claimed that the United States would assume interim governance of Venezuela. In addition, the US president expressed confidence that Washington would secure compensation from Caracas for US oil companies.