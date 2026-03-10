US won’t escalate war against Iran to escort tankers — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 10. /TASS/. The US does not plan to expand military operations against Iran if it becomes necessary to escort tankers and other ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

"We have capabilities that no other nation on Earth has, and we're certainly working with our energy partners across the administration to control that," he pointed out.

"That's part of the scope the world needs to understand. This isn't intended to be nor it is something that will expand. We know exactly what we're attempting to achieve here <…>, and the American people can count on that for sure," the top defense official said at a press conference.