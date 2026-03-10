Putin-Trump conversation may help to stop bloodshed in Iran — Palestinian envoy

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may help to stop the conflict around Iran, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Putin and Trump talked over the phone yesterday. We hope this may help to stop the war in Iran. Americans should end their aggression against Iran," the ambassador said.

In his words, it will be possible to negotiate a solution after the hostilities are over, with the help of Russia, China and other countires.