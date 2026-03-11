Iran launches 40th phase of operation against Israel, US

CAIRO, March 12. /TASS/. Iran has launched another wave of strikes as part of Operation True Promise-4 against Israel and the United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"During the operation’s 40th stage, Qadr-class cruise missiles, Emad and Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons, a Fattah missile were used," the Iranian state television quoted its statement.

According to the statement, the attack targeted Israel’s territory and US bases in the region, including in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.