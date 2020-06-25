Maduro wants to visit Russia as soon as possible, says Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would like to visit Russia as soon as the situation would make it possible, to personally discuss issues of cooperation of the two countries with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza said during the press conference Thursday.

"[Maduro] would like to, as soon as the situation would allow, come here and discuss all issues, to talk directly to Mr. Putin," the Minister said.

Arreaza leads the Venezeulan delegation to the Moscow Victory Parade. Earlier, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. On Thursday, he discussed bilateral cooperation with Yuri Borisov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.