Inflation expectations in Russia up slightly to 13.1% in April from 12.9% in March

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian households’ inflation expectations rose slightly to 13.1% in April from 12.9% in March, according to the latest survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

In March, expected inflation went sharply down compared with its February level of 13.7%. In January, it totaled 14%, as well as 13.9% in December 2024, 13.4% in November and October, and 12.5% in September.

Meanwhile observed inflation fell sharply to 15.9% in April from 16.5% in March. Observed inflation among those having savings increased to 14.2% in April from 13.6% in March, while among those having no savings it declined to 17.4% from 18.8% in March.