Normalization in BiH requires immediate closure of high representative office — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. An immediate and unconditional closure of the office of the high representative is the first step towards normalization in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a column he contributed to Serbian newspaper Politika on the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement signing.

"There is no doubt that the immediate and unconditional closure of the office of the high representative is the first step towards normalization in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Lavrov said. "It was obvious 20 years ago - the corresponding fundamental decision was made by the international community in 2006."

"The mere existence of such a colonial instrument in a sovereign UN member state in the 21st century is unthinkable. The time has long come for the peoples of BiH to gain true sovereignty and independence, to determine their own future, the fate of their state. Westerners are doing their best to counteract the abolition of external governance."

Lavrov said the institution of the high representative has become one of the main sources of instability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Conceived as an auxiliary mechanism for international oversight of the civil aspects of the settlement, it gradually turned into a puppet structure that allows Western puppeteers to interfere almost indefinitely in the internal affairs. Instead of their direct Dayton function of facilitating dialogue between the Bosnian parties, high-level representatives - all representing the Western community - are committing legal violence against a sovereign country. They deliberately provoke internal political turbulence to justify the need to maintain protectorate over BiH. At the same time, responsibility for the crisis situation is being shifted to Republika Srpska without evidence," he said.

"The masks were finally dropped" after a secret "appointment" of retired German politician Christian Schmidt to the post of high representative, even without attempts to observe at least the appearance of legality, in defiance of all procedures, he said.

"Quite in the spirit of the notorious ‘rules-based order.’ The legally insignificant ‘resolutions’ of the self-appointed ‘high representative’, who does not have a UN Security Council mandate, contradict democratic principles and cause irreparable damage to the intra-Bosnian dialogue," Lavrov said.