MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The exhumation of Soviet soldiers' remains at the "Hill of Glory" in Lvov and the subsequent proposal by the city's mayor, Andrey Sadovy, to exchange them for Ukrainian armed forces prisoners reflect an extreme degree of degradation bordering on savagery, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted in his article titled "Half a Century of the Helsinki Act: Expectations, Reality, Prospects," published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Lavrov noted that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, "Western countries themselves, the Secretary General, and all OSCE institutions maintain a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime."

"The neo-Nazis have stooped to fighting those who died in battles to liberate Ukraine from Hitlerism. An extreme level of cultural collapse, bordering on savagery, was demonstrated in Lvov, where exhumations of Soviet soldiers' remains were carried out at the 'Hill of Glory,' and the city’s mayor [Andrey Sadovy] proposed exchanging them for Ukrainian armed forces soldiers captured by our military," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that discussions on human rights have been exploited by the West from the outset for "patronizing lectures, imposing neoliberal values, and attempts to create a loyal 'fifth column' in countries 'east of Vienna' through establishing and funding a network of 'independent' NGOs and media, but never to denounce the Russophobic policies pursued by the Kiev regime since 2017." "People are being denied the right to study, read, access information, or even speak in their native language," he elaborated. "The regime has also violated such a sensitive sphere as religion, launching a campaign against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and recently stripped its primate of citizenship."

In this context, Lavrov pointed out that core objectives of promoting intercultural dialogue, access to information, and the protection of national minorities and believers had been "washed out of the agenda" of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. "The OSCE's widely touted human rights toolkit has in practice been used, and as now becomes clear, was intended - for crude interference in the internal affairs of Russia and other member states," the head of Russian diplomacy concluded.

A proposal beyond morality

Earlier, the mayor of Lvov stated that the "Hill of Glory" no longer exists in the city, with elements of the memorial complex to be moved to the so-called "Museum of Terror." He also proposed trading the exhumed remains of 355 Soviet soldiers from the "Hill of Glory" for Ukrainian prisoners. Among those exhumed were the remains of the legendary Soviet intelligence officer and Hero of the Soviet Union, Nikolay Kuznetsov.

Moscow has described both the exhumation and the Lvov mayor's proposal as proof of the final stage of moral degradation of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime. In turn, Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the President of Russia and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations with Kiev, noted that the Ukrainian delegation "lacked the conscience" to raise this issue during the third round of talks in Istanbul.