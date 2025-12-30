Putin extends Christmas, New Year greetings to foreign leaders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greetings to a number of foreign leaders and politicians, the Kremlin announced.

The Russian head of state extended greetings to his Brazilian, Indian, Chinese, and South African counterparts in BRICS, as well as to Global South and East leaderships, including the Indonesian, Burmese, and Mongolian presidents and senior Vietnamese officials. The North Korean, Venezuelan, and Cuban leaders, as well as the co-presidents of Nicaragua and the Ethiopian leader received telegrams from Putin.

His good wishes were also addressed to most CIS leaders, namely the presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia, and Uzbekistan and the leadership in Armenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

However, only a few European leaders received Putin’s message, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Slovak head of government, Robert Fico. Among NATO leaders, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Putin’s greetings.

Also, the Russian president sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year to Pope Leo XIV and a number of former foreign leaders, including ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, former Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, and ex-Cuban leader Raul Castro.