Lavrov and Saudi counterpart note risk of third countries' involvement in Iran war

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have noted with concern the risks of involving Arab states in the conflict over Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their phone conversation.

The ministers pointed out the unpredictable consequences of fighting for the region.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation around Iran, which has developed as a result of aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic republic. It was stated that the unprecedented escalation of the conflict is fraught with unpredictable consequences for the entire region. Concern was expressed about the risks of involving third countries in the conflict, primarily the Arab states of the Persian Gulf," the ministry said in a statement.