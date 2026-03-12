Iranian Foreign Ministry asked neighbors not to let US abuse their territory

ROME, March 12. /TASS/. Tehran has asked neighboring countries not to allow the US to exploit their territory, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Baghaei emphasized that the US had assassinated Iran’s supreme leader and most important commanders. He questioned whether a country with such a rich civilization as Iran, a sovereign state, could be expected to remain indifferent in the face of such monstrous aggression. He confirmed that Iran had asked its neighbors not to allow the US to abuse their territory.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that a great responsibility lies with the Europeans, and they must not pander to the US and Israel. Baghaei emphasized that Europeans need to be courageous enough to stand against injustice, and if they were to do so, Iran would welcome them as mediators.