FACTBOX: What is known about aftermath of Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Bryansk

BRYANSK, March 11. /TASS/. Six people were killed and 42 wounded in the Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Casualties

- Ukrainian forces attacked Bryansk on March 10 with seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

- The attack killed six people and injured 42.

- At least 35 people were taken to the hospital, some of them in critical condition.

- On instructions from Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, doctors from federal medical centers were sent to the region, the minister’s aide Alexey Kuznetsov told reporters.

- He added that the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry is coordinating medical assistance for the injured.

- Twenty of the injured, one child among them, are receiving treatment in Bryansk hospitals, Kuznetsov said.

- Doctors assess the condition of three adults as serious, while the rest are in moderate condition.

- Medical crews are evacuating nine patients in serious and critical conditions to federal medical centers and hospitals in Moscow, Kuznetsov added.

Consequences and assistance to residents

- Bryansk carried out efforts to contain the aftermath of the March 10 Ukrainian missile strike and evacuate civilians.

- Bogomaz was briefed from the scene by Dmitry Yenin, head of the regional branch of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies.

- One industrial facility was damaged in the strike, Yenin said.

- Changes were temporarily made to public transport operations in Bryansk after the strike, the city administration’s press service said.

- The Bryansk Region prosecutor’s office opened a hotline dedicated to helping those affected by the missile strike on the city.

- A committee tasked with assessing the damage of the strike has begun work. It is made up of representatives of the Sovetsky district administration and structural units of the city administration, the mayor’s office press service said.

- Four people sought housing at a temporary accommodation center in Bryansk, set up at a hotel after the Ukrainian strike. The residents were provided with shelter and food, the mayor’s office said.

Reaction

- Heads of several Russian regions expressed condolences over the Ukrainian missile strike on Bryansk and said they were ready to provide assistance.

- The UN Secretariat opposes strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing in response to a request from a TASS correspondent to comment on the Ukrainian missile strike on Bryansk.

- Russia has questions for the UN Secretariat over the lack of an adequate response to Kiev’s attacks on Bryansk, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sputnik radio.

- Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova condemned the Ukrainian missile strike on Bryansk and called on international organizations to respond firmly to this inhumane crime by the Kiev regime against civilians.