Kremlin receives no proposals to organize another Putin-Trump summit — spokesman

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any new proposals to organize another meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said in response to a question on the matter.

When asked if Russia still saw the Hungarian capital of Budapest as an acceptable venue, Peskov said: "There are currently no discussions underway about it."

The Russian and US presidents last met in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025. The meeting lasted about three hours. Last fall, Trump suggested that the next meeting be held in Budapest, and Putin welcomed the idea.