Russian Consulate General building in Isfahan damaged during attack — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The building of the Russian Consulate General in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged during an attack on the provincial administration on March 8. There were no casualties or serious injuries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"On March 8, the Russian Consulate General building in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged as a result of an attack on the nearby governor's office. Windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, and several employees were thrown back by the blast wave. Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious injuries," the diplomat’s statement said.

She pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, directly or indirectly affecting the interests of an increasing number of states and their peaceful citizens. "This is evident, in particular, in the fact that foreign diplomatic missions and consular offices in the region are also being targeted. Their number is growing," the diplomat added.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia demands that all parties to the conflict in the Middle East respect the inviolability of diplomatic facilities, as attacks on them violate international law. "We consider attacks on diplomatic and consular missions to be a flagrant violation of such basic documents of international law as the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. We demand that all parties strictly observe the inviolability of diplomatic premises and refrain from encroaching on the safety, life, and health of their personnel," Zakharova stressed.

"We call on the parties to the conflict to immediately end the military confrontation and return to the negotiating table," the diplomat concluded.