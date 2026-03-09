Russian army liberates settlement of Golubovka in DPR

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Golubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active actions," the report said.

Russian troops damage energy facilities supplying Ukrainian army

Russian troops damaged energy infrastructure facilities supplying the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts, in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational tactical aviation, combat drones, missile forces, and artillery of the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed energy infrastructure facilities supplying the Ukrainian army, places of preparation and launch of long-range combat drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the report said.

Ukrainian army loses about 1,325 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours

Units of the Ukrainian army lost about 1,325 servicemen in one day as a result of actions of Russian groups of troops in the area of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, up to 260 troops were lost in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, up to 190 troops were lost in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West. As a result of actions of Battlegroups South and Center, the losses of the Ukrainian army totaled over 200 and more than 315 servicemen, respectively. Ukrainian troops also lost up to 290 soldiers in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and up to 70 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian air defense shot down 754 fixed-wing UAVs of Ukrainian army in 24 hours

Russian air defense systems shot down three guided air bombs, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and 754 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down three guided air bombs, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and 754 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.