Russian troops 'turn war on its head' by pioneering drone warfare era - expert

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Over four years of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has turned drones from "toys" to a war-winning weapon, completely changing how wars are fought in the process, Dmitry Kuzyakin, an unmanned aircraft expert and general designer at the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told TASS.

"March 10, 2022, marked the first use of FPV drones by the Russian army. On that day, guys who until recently didn’t even know what an FPV was, turned war on its head. The war that everyone had known since the advent of artillery and aircraft was changed forever not by yesterday’s toys, not by drones themselves, but by our guys. The guys who conceived, mastered, and developed this new type of weapon. On March 10, there was a typical firefight in the Gostomel area, where the enemy used the classic method of determining firing sectors, positions, defense lines, and evacuation routes. But our guys didn’t simply mosey in to fight. FPV drones flew into action instead," the expert said.

He clarified that on that day, the FPV crews’ operating range was only 800 meters. "And this was enough to dismantle the stronghold without losses, completely stop the resistance, and destroy first the second and then the first line of defense of the Ukrainian armed forces. Many enemy fighters surrendered that day. It is obvious that old-school fighting with familiar means against FPV drones is absolutely futile. March 10, 2022, demonstrated how dangerous and game-changing this new type of weapon is," Kuzyakin noted.

The expert emphasized that "this day showed that everything we did, everything we strived for, everything we proved, all the laughs at our expense – it was all worth it." "The Russian Armed Forces were the only ones who listened, drew conclusions, and began to change to meet new challenges and threats. Not a single country, including the United States, China, or Europe, has been able to overcome internal stereotypes about 'toys' and seriously engage with new types of weapons. Many of these countries have still not learned their lesson," the expert added.

Kuzyakin recalled that FPV drones first came into the spotlight after an incident in 2018, when the unauthorized use of an UAV paralyzed operations at Gatwick Airport (UK) for a long period. "It became clear that a new, paradigm-shifting weapon had emerged in the world - strike FPV systems built with low-cost components, open-source software, new principles for organizing radio control channels, and a fully digital architecture for everything from radio modems to motor controls. These drones possess phenomenal maneuverability and energy efficiency. These devices can carry several times their own weight and accelerate to 200 kilometers per hour," he noted.

Kuzyakin added that from that moment on, a group of enthusiasts, which would later become the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, began their journey to introduce FPV technologies into Russian law enforcement agencies.

"A radical change occurred in 2021, when the Russian Defense Minister ordered the immediate adoption of FPV strike systems in the Russian Army’s special forces. Intensive work began on training FPV crews, developing application scenarios, developing ground control stations, FPV drones for various missions, and special attachments. It was in late 2021 and early 2022 that the foundations for personnel training methods, the design of attack FPV drones, tactics, and deployment scenarios were laid," the expert said.