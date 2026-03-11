LONDON, March 11. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has issued a statement condemning Britain's involvement in the recent escalation in Ukraine. It stated that Britain bears responsibility for the war crimes committed by the Kiev regime, following Ukraine's use of British-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles in the attack on Bryansk.

"The blood of Bryansk residents, including children, is on the hands of the British military, rendering London complicit in the war crimes and terrorist acts perpetrated by the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," the embassy declared. Moscow reiterated its firm condemnation of the terrorist assault.