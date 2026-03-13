US distorts facts claiming that Tehran enriched uranium to 60% — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 13. /TASS/. Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said the US distorted facts when it said that Tehran had enriched uranium to 60%.

"The claim that Iran has enriched uranium to 60%—the level allegedly required for producing a nuclear bomb—is a distortion of the facts and ignores the real root of the situation," he told reporters.

Earlier, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News in an interview that Iranian negotiators declared they controlled roughly 460 kilograms of enriched uranium to about 60%, enough to produce 11 nuclear bombs. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi later refuted these claims.