Trucks with Russian medicines for Iran cross Azerbaijani-Iranian border — agency

BAKU, March 12. /TASS/. Trucks with Russian humanitarian aid crossed the Azerbaijani-Iranian border and entered the Islamic republic, Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

According to it, after appropriate procedures the passage of vehicles with medicines sent through the Astara border checkpoint was ensured.

Earlier on Thursday, an IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergency Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the international airport of the city of Lenkoran in Azerbaijan. The plane delivered over 13 tons of drugs. The operation is carried out in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and on behalf of Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov.