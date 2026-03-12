MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Ukraine is determined to escalate the conflict and is taking out its anger for the failure at the front on the civilian population, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Kiev neo-Nazi regime, hiding behind some kind of military expediency, continues to violate international humanitarian law and commit terrorist acts, terrorist attacks, and take out anger for the failure at the front on civilians," the diplomat said.

She added that the Ukrainian army’s attacks on civilians "demonstrate an obvious intention to escalate the conflict on the part of" Ukraine.

"Over the past week, more than 240 civilians were wounded, including 13 children, and 31 people were killed," Zakharova said.