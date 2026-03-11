UNSC adopts Bahrain's resolution on Middle East, with Russia, China abstaining

UNITED NATIONS, March 11. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has approved a resolution drafted by Bahrain on the Middle East conflict that condemns Iran but omits any mention of attacks by the US and Israel, a TASS correspondent reports.

Thirteen of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the document, while Russia and China abstained.

The draft resolution prepared by Bahrain with the support of the Gulf countries focuses exclusively on Iran and its actions, with no mention of the US or Israel in the text. In particular, the document condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, defining them as a violation of international law.

In addition, the resolution calls on Tehran to cease its attacks and condemns actions by the Iranian authorities aimed at obstructing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.