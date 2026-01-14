US advises their citizens to leave Iran immediately via land borders

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The US Department of State has advised its citizens in Iran to immediately leave the country across the land border with Turkey or Armenia because of the ongoing protests, it said on its website.

"US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Turkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so," it said.

US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blames Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.