Bloodthirsty Israel, strikes on neighbors, talks: Iranian envoy's statements

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Iran will destroy facilities in Arab countries from which strikes are launched against the territory of the Islamic republic, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

He also noted that Tehran is not refusing to negotiate, but that a number of conditions must be met. According to him, Iran is warning Arab countries that Israel wants bloodshed throughout the Middle East.

TASS has compiled the ambassador's key statements.

Readiness for talks

Iran is not refusing to negotiate: "Of course, we have never left the negotiating table."

"The Americans have twice failed to comply with the terms of the agreement and twice launched strikes during the negotiations."

A number of conditions must be met for the talks to resume: "This time, we will not repeat the same mistake. If there are negotiations, there will be conditions."

First, "the war must end so it does not happen a third time."

"All sanctions against Iran must be lifted. And all the damage done to Iran must be repaired."

"There are friendly countries that are talking about a ceasefire."

"Iran never refuses to negotiate. But these negotiations must produce results that contribute to peace in the region."

"We believe that this time we must resist to the very end. We must hold on, because this is a fateful war for the whole world."

Israel's desire for bloodshed

Iran warns all Arab countries that Israel wants bloodshed throughout the Middle East: "I would like to warn all Arab nations, our brothers, like-minded people, and fellow believers - you are next. Israel has shown its true colors. <...> It does not want peace or security in this region. They want bloodshed and to seize all the land in the Middle East."

Iran strikes targets in Arab countries

Iran will destroy those targets in Arab countries that are used to launch attacks on its territory: "They are providing the Americans with a springboard for attacking and assaulting Iranian citizens. We cannot remain idle. Naturally, we will destroy the sites from which we have been attacked."

Tehran warned all Arab countries and their leaders in advance that it would not "remain idle" while "attacks on Iran are carried out from the territories of like-minded Arab states."

American forces are leaving their military bases in Arab countries and are based in local hotels, from where they plan attacks on Iran: "You may be wondering why, in addition to American military bases in Arab countries, we are also firing at some other targets. I can explain why. The reason is that the Americans are leaving their military bases and staying in certain hotels, from where they are fighting and planning their fight against us. We cannot ignore this danger."

Casualties, destruction

The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and "a large number of military commanders" of the Islamic republic.

About 70,000 people were injured as a result of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory: "We see that a large number of other civilians have been killed - 1,348 citizens have died so far, 70,000 people have been injured, and about 206 schoolgirls and schoolboys have died, 40 professors and students have died, and 19,000 objects have been destroyed by the strikes. These are mainly civilian structures among them. And 16,000 ordinary residential buildings have also been destroyed. They also destroyed 1,647 shopping centers."

Banks have also been ruined, and ambulances are getting hit.

International law, global response

International law has been "completely trampled" by the US and Israel’s aggression towards Iran: "They have decided to kill our leader. This does not meet any standards - neither moral nor international."

"It is sad to see the strange reactions around the world instead of condemnation of Israel and the US.".