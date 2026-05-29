Kremlin spokesman comments on prospects for European mediation, Hungarian PM’s remarks

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Europe is a party to the Ukraine conflict and cannot act as a mediator, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He also noted that the Kremlin was positive about Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s remark that Budapest would not provide weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

European mediation impossible

Europe cannot act as a mediator in talks with Kiev as it is a party to the Ukraine conflict: "Europe is currently a party to the conflict as it is taking Ukraine’s side. Don’t forget that European weapons are being used for attacks on us, and this cannot be ignored. That said, Europe can in no way claim the role of mediator."

Dialogue with EU

The very fact that the European Union is trying to find someone who will be able to start a conversation with Russia is a good thing: "They aren’t sifting through mediators but through those who can start a conversation with Russia. This alone is a positive fact and should be welcomed."

Abandoning dialogue with Moscow was the greatest mistake Brussels made: "This is the underlying cause of the current impasse in our relations."

No one in Europe "has so far named" specific candidates for talks. The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer the question about how Russia would react if such a proposal was put forward.

Magyar’s statement

The Kremlin is welcoming Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s remark that Budapest would not provide weapons and military equipment to Ukraine: "We’re positive about it. If a country says that it sees no need to add fuel to the fire, this should be welcomed."

Peace in Ukraine would come sooner if all countries halted weapons supplies to the Kiev regime: "We would expect all countries to make the same decision as it would bring peace sooner."

EAEU

All member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) welcome Uzbekistan’s interest in the association: "We hope that Uzbekistan will not lose this interest and, rather, will continue to pursue closer ties with the EAEU because it is a mutually beneficial process."

"This is a form of integration that provides considerable advantages for all member states. Each country gets additional benefits that contribute to its development and GDP growth."

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan maintain a close, friendly relationship: "Our leaders - Putin and Mirziyoyev - maintain a very close, friendly relationship, which certainly makes it possible for them to work effectively for the benefit of our two countries."

"Uzbekistan is a very close partner of ours. We are developing a substantial relationship. It is primarily about economic, trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation, which is deeply rooted in history."

There are no plans for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan but the two may hold a conversation on the sidelines of the EAEU summit: "A meeting cannot be ruled out. They will certainly meet if they find it necessary."