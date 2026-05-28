International alliance in AI area created at Russia’s initiative — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow has initiated the creation of the International alliance in the area of artificial Intelligence and established an international conference on computational optimization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"At our initiative the International alliance in the artificial intelligence area has been created. An international conference on computational optimization has been established. These structures have brought together business, scientific, and academic circles from many interested countries," he said.