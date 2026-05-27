Armenia remains brotherly country for Russia — Kremlin

ASTANA, May 27. /TASS/. Armenia remains a brotherly country for Russia despite its pro-European course, and Moscow sees that this direction is far from being supported by all political forces in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Vesti.

"The EAEU is yielding tangible benefits. So, in my view, the situation here is quite clear. Everyone, including Russia, values the partnership with Armenia," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Armenia is our brotherly country; it has always been and will remain so," he stressed.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that the current Armenian leadership has adopted a pro-EU course.

"This is what the Armenian leadership is doing. Not everyone shares this point of view. There are political forces in Armenia that do not support this approach. We are impressed by these forces; we make no secret of that, but nevertheless, we want to and will cooperate with Armenia for our own benefit, because for us, the main thing is our prosperity, <...> but it is also a mutually beneficial process," he concluded.