Most Russian troops report torture upon return from Ukrainian captivity — official

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The majority of Russian service members that returned from Ukrainian captivity reported being subjected to brutal treatment and torture, said Alexander Belan, head of the department supervising the implementation of laws in criminal investigations at the Office of Russia’s Chief Military Prosecutor.

"In order to determine the level of harm caused to their health, forensic medical examinations are carried out. It has been established that the majority of captive troops were subjected to brutal treatment, physical violence, and torture," he pointed out at the International Security Forum.

According to Belan, after returning from captivity, Russian servicemen also answer questions about the use of banned means and methods of warfare by those involved in the conflict on the side of Ukraine.

"Such wrongful acts were committed when capturing [Russian troops] and keeping them in pre-trial detention centers in the cities of Kiev, Nikolayev, Krivoy Rog, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Sumy, among others. Based on evidence of the use of violence against and brutal treatment of prisoners of war, criminal investigations are underway into a number of heads of Ukrainian pre-trial detention centers, as well as their employees, in accordance with Article 356.1 of the Russian Crimean Code ('The use of prohibited means and methods of warfare' - TASS)," Belan stressed.