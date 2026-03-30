Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran

CAIRO, March 30. /TASS/. Israel and the US have struck an amusement park in Isfahan in central Iran, the ISNA news agency reported.

According to its information, the city’s air defense systems were put on full alert in anticipation of further attacks. No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet.

The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.