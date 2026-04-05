US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure

WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is threatening to strike Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened by April 6.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page. He also called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell."

On March 26, Trump announced a 10-day suspension of strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, until 8:00 p.m. on April 6 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 7).