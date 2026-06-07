US to take out Iran’s enriched uranium, regardless of talks’ outcome — Trump

NEW YORK, June 7. /TASS/. The United States will remove Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, regardless of the outcome of its talks with Tehran, US President Donald Trump said.

"And we will go with them, or without them. But we won’t have people shooting at us," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "Now, if we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly. And we’ll wait till we do that before we go, in which case we’ll have safety either way."

"If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site," he added.