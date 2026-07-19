Russian forces hit Ukrainian army’s hydrocarbon processing center in Poltava Region

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian army’s hydrocarbon processing center in the Poltava Region that was used to deliver military cargoes, the Russian defense ministry said.

"The Russian defense ministry released footage of a strike on a hydrocarbon processing center near the settlement of Bazilevshchina in the Poltava Region by Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle crews," it wrote in the caption to the video.

According to the ministry, such drones are equipped with state-of-the-art electronic optical systems that allow these drones to autonomously adjust their trajectory.