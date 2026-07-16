Iran warns of destroying all US infrastructure in region after Trump’s threats

TEHRAN, July 16. /TASS/. If US President Donald Trump follows through on his threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, the country’s armed forces will deliver strikes on US facilities in the region, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated.

"If recent threats made by the US president that the country’s military would hit the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran are carried out, then everything that has been remained untouched thanks to Iran’s restraint - the entire US infrastructure in the region - will be destroyed by the Iranian Armed Forces in powerful strikes, leaving no trace behind, as if it had never existed in the first place," a statement from the army’s press service reads, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz is a red line for Iran and the country will not tolerate US interference in controlling it.

Earlier, Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, but also stated his willingness to reach an agreement.