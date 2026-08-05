Russia’s Oniks missile can overcome virtually all modern air defenses — Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile can bypass virtually all modern air defense systems and is capable of disabling a warship of any size, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet reported.

"The cruise missile [Oniks] moves toward its target 2.5 times faster than the speed of sound, it is virtually impossible to detect by modern air defense systems, and is capable of disabling a warship of any size at a distance of several hundred kilometers," the statement reads.

In addition, during the ongoing naval drills, Bal and Bastion shore-based missile system crews deployed launchers to designated positioning areas along the coast in the Primorye Region, Kamchatka, Chukotka, and the Kuril Islands, the press service reported, releasing relevant footage.

"Bastion shore-based missile systems armed with Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles guarantee the creation of restricted access zones in designated areas of the coastal waters of the Far Eastern seas and ensure coastal protection. Their combat deployment takes just a few minutes," the press service reported.

On August 4, the Russian Pacific Fleet began a naval exercise to practice the defense of the country’s Far Eastern borders. About 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation, as well as over 13,000 military personnel will take part in the maneuvers in the waters of the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Northwest Pacific.