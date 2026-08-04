Iran, Oman plan to open new central 'corridor' through Strait of Hormuz — TV

TEHRAN, August 4. /TASS/. Iran and Oman are jointly developing a new central "corridor" through the Strait of Hormuz that serves the interests of both countries, after which the northern and southern routes will be closed, Press TV reported, citing a source.

Al Arabiya earlier said that an agreement on fully restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could be announced within hours.

"The proposed central corridor represents a practical and lawful solution. Once this corridor becomes operational, the northern and southern routes will cease functioning," the source said. According to him, the steps are driven by the need to revise navigation arrangements in the area to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz can no longer be used as a means of exerting pressure on Iran.

The source said US President Donald Trump was attempting to interfere in negotiations between Iran and Oman to claim credit for a future agreement between Muscat and Tehran. However, his efforts were only obstructing and delaying an accord, the source added.

On August 2, Trump said on Truth Social that he had agreed to cancel a planned major strike on Iran to facilitate a deal with Tehran. According to the US leader, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked Washington to refrain from attacking because the parties had agreed on the outlines of a future accord. The agreement was expected to include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, however, said on August 3 that Trump’s claims about direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington were false. He stressed that Iran was negotiating only with Oman on ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.