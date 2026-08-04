MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime commits terrorist attacks against Russia, but has no reserves to cover the gaps along the engagement line, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa told TASS, while commenting on the failure of Vladimir Zelensky’s 40-day plan to pressure Russia.

"In July alone, Ukraine lost around 850 square kilometers of territory. Over the past two years, these are the biggest losses for Ukraine. They lost several strategic strongholds, including Konstantinovka and a number of sites in the north, creating significant opportunities for the further advance of the Russian army. They have no means to close these gaps," Chepa said.

Moreover, he noted that "Russia’s response to terrorist attacks has resulted in a severe shortage of Ukrainian air defense systems" and other problems for Kiev. "I believe that these are fully justified retaliatory moves. During our operational and tactical activities, we have sought to reduce the impact of our actions on civilians," the lawmaker emphasized.