Sevmash Shipyard to deliver two vessels to Russian Navy by year end — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will deliver two ships to the Navy by the end of this year, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said.

"Every year we deliver strategic vessels, both civilian and military. Over the past 14 years, we have delivered 14 nuclear submarines. <…> This year will be no exception. Two ships are scheduled to be delivered to the Navy by the end of this year," he said.

In addition, Budnichenko told reporters that the Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Perm will complete all stages of tests this year. The Project 1144.2M heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has also been scheduled for 2.5-month trials. The cruiser meets all stated specifications, and based on the trial results, a decision will be made on the vessel’s improvement or the ship's acceptance into the Russian Navy, Budnichenko concluded.

About ships

The Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine Perm was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard on July 29, 2016, and launched on March 27, 2025. The Perm sub was designed by the USC’s St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Central Marine-Engineering Design Bureau. The Perm submarine is the fifth in the Yasen-M class of multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines. The Yasen class fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines with a reduced acoustic signature can carry long-range, high-precision missiles and are capable of striking land, sea, and underwater targets.

The Project 1144.2M nuclear-powered cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been undergoing repairs since 1999. The vessel’s actual upgrading started in 2013. The main result of the modernization is a significant increase in the cruiser's striking power. According to open sources, it will carry, in particular, 10 universal naval launch systems, each capable of carrying eight Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks cruise missiles.