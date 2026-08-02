US to assess prospects for resuming Ukraine talks in coming weeks — Rubio

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The Washington administration is seeking to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and intends to take a number of steps in the coming weeks to assess the prospects for resuming peace talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

"You are going to see some efforts over the next few weeks to see if we can restart talks between the two sides to bring this war to an end," he said.

"We are ready to go and President [Trump] has told his team: "If you see an opportunity to be a force to bring about some momentum behind peace talks - let’s do it,"" he added.