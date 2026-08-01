Safety of Zaporozhye plant’s operation not violated by short disconnection of power supply

MELITOPOL, August 1. /TASS/. The radiation background at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was normal when there was a temporary shutdown of the external power supply, it said on Telegram.

"There have been no violations of the limits and conditions of safe operation. The radiation background at the site of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and in the area of its location is within the limits of natural values," it said.

It said that during the short-term shutdown backup generators were started. The station was powered up within an hour. It is currently supplied via the 330 kV Ferroalloy-1 power transmission line.