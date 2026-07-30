Fires at Wildberries facilities, 258 drones: aftermath of attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 258 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ukrainian drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Penza Region. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. The drone attack also caused a fire at a Wildberries logistics facility in Sarapul.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- Air defense facilities intercepted and neutralized as many as 258 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Penza, Rostov, and Tambov Regions, as well as over the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Adygea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Consequences

- Ukrainian drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported on his Max channel.

- Early reports indicate that one person was injured.

- Approximately 200 employees were evacuated.

According to Melnichenko, ambulances, fire crews, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene.

- Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at the warehouse.

- In the wake of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Wildberries warehouse in the Penza Region, there are clouds of smoke in the air, which may be moving toward Penza, Penza Mayor Oleg Denisov reported on Max.

- If they can smell the smoke, residents should close their windows and limit their time outdoors, he noted.

- The Penza Region Prosecutor's Office has taken under control the observance of the rights of those injured and the provision of assistance following the UAV attack.

- Wildberries’ logistics chains have been restructured due to the drone attack on a warehouse in the Penza Region, the Wildberries and Russ (RWB) joint company reported on Telegram.

- Receipt of deliveries and shipment of orders are being handled at other facilities.

- A fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics facility in Sarapul as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack, the Wildberries and Russ press service reported.

- According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties.

- Due to an air raid alert, the facility was evacuated in advance, RWB noted.

- Fire crews are working at the scene.

- According to company representatives, logistics chains have been reorganized, and deliveries and orders are being received at other facilities.

- An enterprise in Udmurtia was attacked by Ukrainian drones, acting head of the republic Olga Abramova reported on Max.

- According to recent reports, there are no casualties.

- Ambulances have arrived at the scene.

- All emergency services are working.

- UAV debris fell on the premises of a company in the Volna settlement in the Krasnodar Region, the regional emergency response center told reporters.

- Four people were injured, three of whom were taken to hospital.

- A fire started at the enterprise after the falling UAV fragments hit it.

- Emergency and special services are working at the scene.