Israel to stay in Lebanon, ready to expand security zone if necessary — General Staff

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will remain in the security zone in Lebanon until its tasks are completed and is ready to occupy more land, if necessary, said IDF Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir during a visit to Israeli military personnel stationed in southern Lebanon.

"We have created a security zone in Lebanon and are clearing it of terrorist infrastructure. The IDF is responsible for the security of the state of Israel, and we will not leave the security zone until long-term security is ensured," said Zamir, whose remarks were distributed by the army.

Besides, he said, Israel "will deepen operations if necessary and reach additional areas" in Lebanon.

"We are acting in accordance with a clear security doctrine: we maintain forward defensive positions wherever there is a direct threat to our communities and the Israeli civilian population," he added.

According to Zamir, the IDF "operates in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, the West Bank and other areas." He said that the Israeli army "has achieved significant success in the operation against Iran. If necessary, we know how to build on these achievements. Our tasks are constantly changing, and to fulfill them, we need to increase the size of the Israel Defense Forces and the number of our military personnel.

"Our operations on several fronts have not been completed yet. We are ready for any changes in the situation and for a wide range of scenarios.".