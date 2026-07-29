Russia hits Ukraine’s command, deployment points in Kherson and Kharkov Regions

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia has destroyed the command post of a Ukrainian’s brigade in the village of Tyaginka in the Kherson Region, and a temporary deployment point of a brigade in the Vasilyevka area of the Kharkov Region with FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of FAB-500 air strikes with a unified gliding and correction module at the control point of the 144th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Tyaginka, Kherson Region, and a temporary deployment point of the 159th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Vasilevka, Kharkov Region," it said in a statement.

It said that the successful destruction of targets was confirmed by means of objective monitoring in real time.