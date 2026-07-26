Ukraine to lose its Western territories sooner or later — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will lose its western territories sooner or later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

"I am confident that sooner or later Ukraine will lose these western territories, lands that once belonged to Poland, Hungary and Romania. It may not happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It may take one year, two years, 10 years or 15 years, but history will ultimately put everything back in its place," the president said.

Russia was the only guarantor of Ukraine's territorial integrity, but Kiev declared Moscow its enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

"There was only one guarantor of Ukraine's territorial integrity. It was Russia. But they decided it was necessary, possible and beneficial for them to declare Russia their enemy," Putin said.