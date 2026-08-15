Analytical center for drone use established within Battlegroup East, ministry says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. An analytical center designed to analyze the experience of utilizing unmanned systems and optimize unit tactics has been established within the Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"The Russian Defense Minister was informed that, in accordance with their instructions, an analytical center has been established within the group to analyze the experience of using unmanned systems under various conditions and quickly optimize the tactics of unmanned systems units," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the creation of this center, combined with the continuous combat training of crews, has improved the effectiveness of the operational deployment of unmanned systems.