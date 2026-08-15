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Plane en route from Beijing to Manchester makes emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk

No deaths or injuries were reported

KRASNOYARSK, August 15. /TASS/. A plane of Hainan Airlines en route from Beijing to Manchester has performed an emergency landing in the airport of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional department said.

"At 6:15 a.m. local time on August 15, 2026 (11:15 p.m. on August 14, GMT), it was reported that an Airbus plane of Hainan Airines on a flight from Beijing to Manchester performed an emergency landing in the city of Krasnoyarsk," the department said.

"No deaths or injuries were reported," the statement says. "The aircraft and ground infrastructure sustained no damage."

The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office said the plane had over 230 passengers on board.

Krasnoyarsk Airport said the aircraft had "performed an unscheduled landing for technical reasons." The landing proceeded normally, and the plane’s emergencies and rescue service crews have been put on alert to ensure safety, it said.

"According to the air carrier, a reserve plane will be sent to perform the flight," it said. "The airport of Krasnoyarsk will provide all possible assistance."

The airport’s English and Chinese interpreters are working with the crew and passengers to resolve all issues and coordinate contacts with the air carrier.

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