One dead, seven injured: consequences of Ukrainian missile strike on Bryansk

BRYANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked an apartment building in Bryansk with missiles, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Max messenger.

One person was killed and at least seven were injured, said Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the consequences.

Attack

- Ukraine attacked an apartment building in Bryansk with missiles, Kovalchuk said.

- A fire broke out in the house.

- The consequences are being eliminated.

- The residents of the house were evacuated.

- According to the Investigative Committee, Ukraine attacked a ten-story apartment building with a rocket.

- Windows and glazing of loggias along the facades were broken, the city administration said.

- A fire broke out in one of the entrances on the top floor, which was promptly extinguished.

- The windows of one of the Bryansk schools were damaged after the missile attack, said Denis Semyonov, head of one of the Bryansk districts.

Dead and injured

- According to the latest information, one person was killed.

- At least seven more were injured, Petrenko said.

- There are elderly people and a minor among the casualties.

"They were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving all the necessary medical care," Kovalchuk said.

- The casualties, including the child, were examined by doctors and released. They will be treated on an outpatient basis, a regional government official later told TASS.

The situation with gas supply

- Gazprom Gas Distribution Bryansk is restoring the gas supply disrupted as a result of damage to the gas pipeline in an apartment building, the city Hall said.

- The gas shutdown affected three apartment buildings and 14 companies.

The reaction of the authorities

- The Prosecutor's Office of the Bryansk Region monitored the observance of citizens' rights after the Ukrainian missile attack on the residential building, it said on Max messenger.

- Cooperation with all departments was ensured to promptly provide medical and other assistance.

- Prosecutor of the Bryansk Region Vladimir Mosin went to the scene of the incident.

- The acting governor said that the consequences of the attack are now being assessed.

- The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act).

- The commission to assess the damage caused by the Ukrainian strike on an apartment building in Bryansk has begun work, said Denis Semenov, head of the Sovetsky district of Bryansk.

- Specialists are making their rounds, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

- Tomorrow, work will begin to restore the thermal circuit.

- The authorities also called on citizens not to succumb to provocations and to trust only official sources of information.

- The Prosecutor's Office and the Investigative Committee are working on the site.