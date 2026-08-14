MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Curators from the European Union ignore all totalitarian manifestations currently taking place in present-day Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is remarkable that the EU curators turn a blind eye to all totalitarian manifestations in present-day Moldova, where the principles of the rule of law are being violated and repressions against political opponents as well as the sterilization of the mass media space have become commonplace," she stated.

"It turns out that these are the true 'European values' which the Maia Sandu regime is ready to fight for, even to the detriment of its country's prosperity," Zakharova continued.

"Ordinary citizens of Moldova, who have become hostages of the official Chisinau's anti-Russian policy, will now have to pay for such actions," the Russian diplomat added.

Relations between Moldova and Russia deteriorated after Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity came to power and embarked on a policy of severing ties with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The policy has plunged the country into an economic crisis, while the opposition believes that the government, under Western pressure, is sending Moldova down the same path as Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said on numerous occasions that Russia seeks friendly relations with Moldova, but the West is using this country to pursue its anti-Russian policies and goals.