Russian forces deliver strikes on Ukrainian military warehouses at Odessa, Yuzhny ports

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian military on Friday delivered strikes at a fuel and lubricants tank in the port of Odessa and a weapons depot of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Yuzhny port, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to strike port infrastructure and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. During the day, high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones hit: in the port of Odessa - a fuel and lubricant tank of the Ukrainian armed forces; in the port of Yuzhny - a warehouse storing weapons, military equipment, and materiel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.