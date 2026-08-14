WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. The United States continues to train Ukrainian troops, including pilots of F-16 fighter jets supplied to Kiev by the West, according to a new report by the inspectors general of the Pentagon, the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development, which has effectively been dismantled.

The report, submitted to the US Congress and covering the period from April 1 to June 30, says that "the United States continued training Ukrainian F-16."

The United States also trained Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain "multiple weapons platforms," including Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles and HIMARS launchers. "Approximately 575 UAF students - a roughly 28.6 percent decrease compared to the previous quarter - completed US-provided training at various sites in Germany, Kosovo, Poland, Romania, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States," the report says.

In May 2025, the US State Department approved a contract with Ukraine worth about $311 million to provide services for the operation and maintenance of F-16s. The exact number of F-16s supplied to Kiev has not been officially disclosed, although Ukrainian forces have already lost several aircraft. The United States began training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s under the previous US administration led by President Joe Biden.