MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. In response to the Ukrainian attack on Wildberries’ logistics centers, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, vowed that the retaliation would be swift and severe.

"Various words and epithets come to mind when evaluating such acts. I will confine myself to one - disgrace," Karasin stated on his Telegram channel. "I am confident that our response will be both prompt and resolute."

He further condemned the ongoing escalation, noting that "the Kiev authorities’ abhorrence continues to grow." After targeting schools, residential buildings, and historical monuments, the latest assault on Wildberries’ logistics facilities marks a disturbing new phase. "It’s evident that these malicious actors are deliberately aiming at socially vital infrastructure with drones, attempting to sow chaos among our citizens. This is the true face of modern Nazism - dividing society and fostering instability," the senator emphasized.

On the morning of July 18, reports confirmed that Ukrainian UAVs targeted Wildberries’ logistics centers in Kotovsk (Tambov Region) and Elektrostal (Moscow Region). Additionally, a UAV crash ignited a fire at an oil depot in Noginsk, Moscow Region. The Investigative Committee has already opened criminal cases, classifying these acts as terrorist attacks.